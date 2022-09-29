Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

