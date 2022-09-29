Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Subaru by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Subaru alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Subaru Price Performance

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 56,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.47. Subaru has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Subaru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.