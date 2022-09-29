SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading Up 4.2%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 25,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 11,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
SugarBud Craft Growers Stock Down 12.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$718,630.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.
SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile
SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.