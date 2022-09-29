SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading Up 4.2%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 25,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 11,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

SugarBud Craft Growers Stock Down 12.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$718,630.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

