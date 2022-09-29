Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Downgrades DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) to Underperform

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.
DLocal Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of DLO stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. DLocal has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $62.10.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
