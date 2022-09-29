Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Downgrades DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) to Underperform

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

DLocal Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of DLO stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. DLocal has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,756,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,352 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,581 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 138.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,934,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $74,004,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

