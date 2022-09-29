Sumokoin Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $664,162.44 and approximately $1,368.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000304 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,920,596 coins and its circulating supply is 48,220,596 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

