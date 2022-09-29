Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.86

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 16094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $819.83 million, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 86,503 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 211,284 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

