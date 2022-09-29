Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUNL. Cowen cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

SUNL stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.05. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 238.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 524.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

