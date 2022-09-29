Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.24

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 34785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $251.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.