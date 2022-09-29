Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 9.0 %

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 134,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.88.

Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 137,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,793,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $219,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $96,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 137,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,793,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 417,930 shares of company stock worth $1,942,082 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 77.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

