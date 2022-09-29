Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.57

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 7580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,487,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

