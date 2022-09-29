Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

