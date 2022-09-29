Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,919,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 1,399,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 214,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,577. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

