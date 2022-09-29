Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,051. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

