Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Up 5.0 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

