Taylor Wimpey plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Taylor Wimpey’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

