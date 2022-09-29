Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

