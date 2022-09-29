Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth about $169,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in LHC Group by 762.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LHC Group Trading Up 0.2 %
LHCG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,958. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
LHC Group Profile
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
