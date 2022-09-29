Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.13. 113,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.