Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,202 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 78,599 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

R1 RCM Price Performance

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCM traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 34,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.