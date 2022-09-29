Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 92,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 14,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.22. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

