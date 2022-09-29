Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.92. 49,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

