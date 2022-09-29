Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.06. 4,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

