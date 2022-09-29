Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 68,664 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.76. 9,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

