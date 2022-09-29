Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Techtronic Industries stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

(Get Rating)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.