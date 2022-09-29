Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teleflex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $486,104,000 after buying an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $207.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $391.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

