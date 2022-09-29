Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.69.
THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 6.6 %
THC opened at $52.88 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 306,510 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 329.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 55.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $9,283,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
