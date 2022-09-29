Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.69.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 6.6 %

THC opened at $52.88 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.78. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 306,510 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 329.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 55.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $9,283,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.