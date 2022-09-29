Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.47

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 163991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

