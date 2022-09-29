Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $128.33 to $136.67 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $141.33 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $383.33 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.62.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 4.9 %

Tesla stock traded down $13.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.84. 1,110,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,574,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.25. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $206.86 and a fifty-two week high of $414.50.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,250 shares of company stock worth $37,217,025. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.