TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SYLD opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

