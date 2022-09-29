TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its 200-day moving average is $199.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

