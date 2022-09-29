TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 287,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 56,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 171,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

SDIV stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.