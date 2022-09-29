TFG Advisers LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after buying an additional 203,317 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,751,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,884,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $118.00.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

