TFG Advisers LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $267.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.50 and a 200-day moving average of $301.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

