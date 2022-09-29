TFG Advisers LLC Invests $230,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,553.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Republic Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $138.92 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.