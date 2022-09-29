TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.82 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

