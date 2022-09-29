TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.4% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $204.78 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.79 and a 200-day moving average of $226.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.