TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,266,266 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,005,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 152,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,618,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,650,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $169.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.54. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

