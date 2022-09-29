Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $19.99.
Tgs Asa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.0926 dividend. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tgs Asa (TGSGY)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.