Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.0926 dividend. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tgs Asa

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

