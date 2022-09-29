The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 83,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 79,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,000,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

