The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

The GEO Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of GEO opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,803,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 452,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.