The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €17.50 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €17.50 ($17.86) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EVK traded up €0.29 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €17.63 ($17.99). 786,125 shares of the stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.45.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

