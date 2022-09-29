The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Price Target to $6.70

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.20 to $6.70 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,575 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

