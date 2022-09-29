The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $250.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLOB. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.43.

Shares of GLOB traded down $11.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,690. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.06.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 852.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

