The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,290 shares of company stock worth $88,165,733 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Trading Up 2.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

NYSE:HSY opened at $226.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.82. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $168.72 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

