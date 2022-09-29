The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG remained flat at $51.00 on Wednesday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

