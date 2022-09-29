The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Declares GBX 0.83 Dividend

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TMG stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 45 ($0.54). The company had a trading volume of 97,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,573. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.82. The Mission Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.05 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74.40 ($0.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

