The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Update

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 742,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
PNTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.
Shares of PNTG stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
