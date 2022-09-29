The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.82

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.82 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34), with a volume of 4309026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.10 ($0.38).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 86.40 ($1.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20.

In related news, insider Andy C. Hornby purchased 376,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($190,950.29). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 49,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

