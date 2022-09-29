The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.82

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $736.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

