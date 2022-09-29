The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.36 and a 200 day moving average of $247.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $206.04 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

